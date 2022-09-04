Chicago drill staple 600Breezy released the official video for “Shake That” Today. The strip club anthem is found on 600Breezy’s recently released new project Retaliation, released August 19th. The new visual finds Breezy living his best life in Miami, with no shortage of beautiful woman, transforming his yacht into E11even. Retaliation is available everywhere now.

For his EMPIRE return, 600Breezy delivered a 13-song scorcher encapsulating the maniacal grittiness of his debut mixtape, but with more polish. Heavily influenced by the original Chicago drill music scene, where he first gained his notoriety, the ferocity of every single on this project sets the tone for the heavy and haunting album.

Alongside the high-energy release came the video for the project’s standout track, “Ticket” ft. Money Man, garnering nearly 300K views since its release. In the IMXSEBASTIAN-directed video, we see Breezy and his EMPIRE label mate turning their corporate office into a function – employees becoming dancers and stacks of paperwork turn into bands.

Hailing from the southside of Chicago, 600Breezy didn’t always live a life of fortune. A tumultuous childhood growing up in crack houses, being swept up in drug raids, and bouncing around from school to school shaped his experiences, and consequently, his music. His breakthrough came in 2015 with his very first release, “Don’t Get Smoked”: a track paying homage to the late friend and artist that inspired Breezy to step into the booth himself, L’A Capone. With the music video garnering over 9 million views and attention from major artists, 600Breezy quickly followed up with his debut mixtape, Sixo Breezo, later that year, with a game-changing co-sign from Drake. Despite living life as a balancing act – one foot in the streets, the other in the industry – he hustled to deliver fans new projects: 2016’s Breezo George Gervin (Iceman Edition) and 2017’s Breezo George Gervin (Leading Scorer Edition). Time after time he comes back with bangers. Breezy’s blunt lyrics, energetic beats and delivery, and his commitment to the grind, make him a standout staple of Chicago drill.