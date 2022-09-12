Welcome to the newest episode of Come On In! I’m Karen Calhoun, from Darren Dunn Realty, and I can’t wait for you to see what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard with yours truly!

Located in the highly desirable community of Westfield and originally built in 1921, this historic residence has been renovated to perfection! 4 BD/5 BA, a complete chef’s kitchen with a working dumbwaiter and a hot tub wood countertop, sunroom, two-car garage, and a stunning swimming pool and spa are just some of the wonders this house has to offer.

The neighborhood value? High — and only going up! The neighbors are truly lovely. They’ll keep an eye out for you!

657 Boulevard is anxious for you to move in! Apply now! https://www.netflix.com/title/81380441