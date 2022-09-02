Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis shares a new track today, “Goodies,”—listen here and watch the visualizer here. A rework of the 2004 song by Ciara, the new track is taken from Dillon’s forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, that will arrive via Astralwerks, and follows the first offering, “Don’t Let Me Let Go,” with ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA.

The new track continues a successful year for Dillon, who recently shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, Cake and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the #1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021. Additionally, he’s currently on the road across North America, with a recent sold-out show at Brooklyn Mirage.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and, most recently, the critically acclaimed house album Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with several other projects in development.