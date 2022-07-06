A-Trak – “Maximum”

July 6, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Back with another batch of SP1200 gritty tracks! Trizzy’s been getting busy on the ol’ drum machine, serving you the rawest of the raw cut-ups. 4 chunky 12-bit numbers, no frills, just that raw house groove. Keep an eye out for the rest of the 10 Seconds series!