ABLAZE Announces New Manga Series BLITZ – Set In Tense World of Competitive Chess

Comics and graphic novel publisher ABLAZE dives into the tense and competitive world of chess as the setting for its new manga series – BLITZ – debuting on September 14th.

From the pages of Shonen Jump, BLITZ is a new shonen manga that immerses readers into the “game of kings,” where intuition and mental agility are precious assets on the way to victory! Chess grandmaster and World Chess Champion, Garry Kasparov, makes his manga debut in the series, written by Cédric Biscay and Harumo Sanazaki with artwork by Daitaro Nishihara.

BLITZ will be available in-print and digitally in North America, Australia, and the UK. ABLAZE titles are distributed in-print by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors. Vol. 1 will be available in comic shops on September 14th, and bookstores on September 27th.

BLITZ, Vol. 1 TP by Cédric Biscay, Harumo Sanazaki and Daitaro Nishihara • MSRP: $12.99 • 224 Pages

Tom, a young high school student, has a crush on his classmate Harmony. When he learns about her passion for chess, Tom quickly decides to sign up for the school’s chess club. But he doesn’t even know the rules! To impress Harmony, he is left with no choice: he must learn quickly and train seriously.

Soon Tom discovers the existence of Garry Kasparov, the greatest player in the history of chess. He stumbles upon a virtual reality machine that promises to help him analyze the most legendary matches of the master!

In an unexpected twist of event, Tom soon is granted access to the highest echelons of the chess world…