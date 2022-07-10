Above Snakes #1

The hit team behind THE FEW and THUMBS returns with an all-new WILD AS HELL miniseries!

Writer SEAN LEWIS (KING SPAWN), artist HAYDEN SHERMAN (Wasted Space), and rock-star letterer HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU introduce a world where Deadwood-style Westerns collide with the fantasia of NEIL GAIMAN in the story of Dirt, a man seeking vengeance for his murdered wife with nothing but a talking vulture to prod him on.

ABOVE SNAKES is a fast and furious explosion of Western tropes and American vengeance that explores where our rage can take us.

Image Comics · Releases Jul 13th, 2022