As part of Lifetime’s expansion of unscripted true crime content, Academy Award(R) and Emmy(R) winner and true crime enthusiast Helen Hunt (Mad About You) lends her voice as the narrator of the new series Meet Marry Murder set to debut on Monday, October 3 at 9p/8c.

What happens when the one you commit to spend your life with, ends up taking it instead? Narrated by Academy Award(R) winner, Helen Hunt, Meet Marry Murder explores several US homicide cases of spouses insidiously killed by their partners. Each story is told by the family, friends, and colleagues who best knew them, and the investigators committed to finding out the truth of twisted lies. With chilling storylines of romance, betrayal and greed, detective intrigue, and more, Meet Marry Murder digs into relationships that have shockingly turned deadly. The series takes a deep dive into several cases and uncovers a world of scenarios that end in murder – from a husband who broadcasts his intent to kill his wife on YouTube, to a woman driven to commit murder for a life insurance payout, and a successful Louisiana attorney slain by the man she met after a car crash brought them together.

The series is the newest offering of the network’s Life & Crime true crime slate, joining previously launched series, #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, Phrogging: Hider in My House and Sleeping with a Killer. Ten episodes have been ordered for this season.

Meet Marry Murder is produced by First Look TV with Will Hanrahan serving as executive producer. Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant, Nicole Vogel and Shura Davison executive produce for Lifetime.

Additional information and episode descriptions for Meet Marry Murder: https://www.mylifetime.com/shows/meet-marry-murder