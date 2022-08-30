This holiday season, families and world travelers are invited to journey into the tropical paradise in South America and be enchanted by the exciting adventure of a brave young girl Ainbo and the splendor of the Amazon – the fragrant flora, exotic animals, and ancient trees hanging above in the new animated feature Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon.

While mesmerized by the awe-inspiring beauty and mystique of the Amazon Rainforest, be inspired and empowered by the film’s powerful message about the importance of protecting our environment and diverse species. On November 29, 2022, Shout! Kids, in collaboration with Cinema Management Group, will present Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon to the U.S. movie audiences for the first time on DVD and available for digital download and on-demand.

Based on a story by award-winning filmmaker José Zelada (Kayara, Searching for Hearts), Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon is an inspiring fantasy movie adventure of a young heroine and her thrilling journey to save the endangered Amazon rainforest. Directed by Zelada and Richard Claus (The Little Vampire and The Thief Lord) with a Peruvian-Dutch co-production among Tunche Films (Lima) and Cool Beans (Amsterdam), Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon is a strikingly visual and colorful animated movie bolstered by vibrant storytelling, a strong young female lead character, fascinating folklores, and the relevant theme of deforestation and environmental conservation. The movie features a talented voice cast of Lola Raie (Cheaper by the Dozen), Naomi Serrano (New Amsterdam), Dino Andrade (Batman: Arkham Asylum), Joe Hernandez (Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy), Alejandra Gollas (Quinceañera), Bernardo De Paula (Carmen Sandiego), Thom Hoffman (Black Book), Yeni Alvarez (Pinochio), Susana Ballesteros (The House of Flowers), Rene Mujica (Elena of Avalor), Gerardo Prat (The Barrier), and Rico Sola.

Poised to captivate and entertain kids, families, movie collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts, Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon is available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com and will be available in stores, other fine retailers, and digital entertainment platforms.

An official selection of the 2021 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and recently nominated for Best Feature, Best Sound Design, and Best Original Music at the Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards in Madrid, Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon smashed the box office in Spain and garnered international box office successes in France, Australia, New Zealand, and Central America.

DVD Bonus Features

Special featurette about the making of AINBO: SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON

Music video

AINBO: SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON Premieres November 29 in the U.S. for Watch-At-Home

Available on DVD, Digital and On-Demand

Directed by José Zelada and Richard Claus

Produced by Cesar Zelada, Richard Claus, Sergio Zelada, and José Zelada Screenwriters: Brian Cleveland, Jason Cleveland, Richard Claus, and Larry Wilson Music by Vidjay Beerepoot

Supervising Film Editor: Job ter Burg

Art Direction by Pierre Salazar