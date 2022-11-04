Superstar producer, Scott Storch, and dynamic up and comer, Fior, have just released their second song collaboration, “Undercover Lover”. The new song sets up an EP the two are working on together and plan to release at the beginning of 2023.

Scott Storch has worked with some of the biggest artists on the planet, including Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and Christina Aguilera to name a few. To attract his attention, let alone his time and talent, is no small feat. But that’s exactly what Fior, a hot up and coming Miami artist, has managed to do.

“Fior is one of the most talented developing artists I’ve discovered in my career,” opines Storch. “Not only is she humble with an incredible work ethic, but she has an ear for music, the look, the style, and the vocal ability to compete with some of the most iconic artists of all time. Fior is the total package with a voice that transcends musical genres and generations.”

No stranger to acclaim, Fior started the year off being named one of People Magazine’s ‘Emerging Artists to Watch’. Since then, she’s released four singles, including the first collaboration with Storch, the Disco-Funk inspired throwback, “YOYO”.

“Scott Storch is a legend and musical genius. It’s been such an honor to work with him, especially on our latest single ‘Undercover Lover,’ adds Fior. “When writing this song, I was so inspired by his songs from the early aughts and wanted to pay tribute to him by bringing that energy back.”