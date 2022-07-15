Platinum-selling, Mancunian Rapper Aitch and London singer/songwriter Bakar front their very own indie rock band in brand new visuals for their latest single, “In Disguise.”

Reuniting with multi-award-winning director KC Locke (“Learning Curve”, “Bad”, “UFO”), Aitch co-directs the slick music video intertwined with humorous skits, a rapper obsessed superfan and a comedic teddy bear. Performing in a three-piece band, Aitch and Bakar bring playful energy throughout.

“In Disguise” arrives in the run up to Aitch’s hotly-anticipated debut album release, Close To Home, dropping August 19th. With Aitch on the verge of superstardom we can expect that the album will demonstrate the Brit Award nominated rappers musical development and elevation whilst maintaining his cheeky humor and wit that he is well known and loved for. Check out his recent VEVO Studio performances of “1989” HERE and “Baby” HERE. Aitch recently performed “Baby” alongside R&B star Ashanti at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 and fellow rap star Jack Harlow brought Aitch on stage as a special guest during the Wireless Festival.