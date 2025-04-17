AJ Rosales Drops New Single “Happenstance” Ahead of Upcoming Album

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Chicago-based singer-songwriter AJ Rosales is set to release “Happenstance,” the third single from his forthcoming sixth studio album Phasedrift, on Friday, April 18. The new track follows the well-received singles “Thunderclouds” and “Wait”, offering fans another glimpse into the evolving sonic landscape of Phasedrift, which is expected later this year.

AJ Rosales has carved out a sound that’s entirely his own—rich with texture, unpredictable in the best way, and grounded in emotion. His music feels like a conversation between acoustic roots and modern experimentation, where intricate rhythms meet raw vulnerability.

“Happenstance” promises to continue AJ’s tradition of crafting music that feels both timeless and refreshingly current. His ability to blend acoustic textures with experimental flourishes gives each song a unique identity, while maintaining the unmistakable thread of his signature style.

With Phasedrift on the horizon, “Happenstance” is a compelling sign of what’s to come. Stay tuned.

More at: https://ajrosales.com/