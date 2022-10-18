Global hitmaker Alesso calls on Dutch duo Sick Individuals for the club anthem, “We Go Out.” Boasting big builds, pulsing beats, and exhilarating breakdowns, the floorfiller –became an instant fan favorite when Alesso added it to his setlist at the Tomorrowland and Creamfields festivals.

In many ways, “We Go Out” is a love letter to dance music culture. “We go out dancing together, we gotta rave all night,” the anthemic chorus goes. The irresistible banger operates as both a boisterous throwback and a bold look forward, infusing tried-and-true elements of clubland with new tones and textures, and off-kilter time signatures.

While Alesso and Sick Individuals have been in each other’s orbit for years, “We Go Out” is their first time working together. It’s unlikely to be their last, however, given the outpouring of love the single has received since its festival debut. The anticipated track comes just weeks after Alesso rolled out an EP of remixes of “Words,” his crossover smash with pop star Zara Larsson. The package includes a VIP mix and remixes from Chapter & Verse, Sentinel, Arodes, and Majestic.

The remix package follows Alesso’s recent single “In My Feelings,” a seductive yet brooding collaboration with Deniz Koyu. This year, he also released the Sentinel-assisted progressive house anthem “Only You” and “Dark,” a moody and kinetic piece handcrafted for THE BATMAN. With the original version of “Words” amassing more than 150 million streams and hitting number 1 on U.S. dance radio, 2022 has been a blockbuster year for Alesso.

Particularly considering he kicked off the year with “When I’m Gone,” his hit collaboration with pop icon Katy Perry. The GRAMMY®-nominated visionary made his Saturday Night Live debut with the track, adding yet another dazzling achievement to his resume. Alesso has always had a knack for knowing exactly what his fans want and he delivers it in spades on the audacious and undeniable on “We Go Out.”