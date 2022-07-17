GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Alexander 23 has released his introspective full-length debut album, Aftershock.

The 11-track collection, which details the fallout of a breakup, showcases Alexander’s impressive growth as a songwriter and his knack for capturing emotional depth. Of the project, he shares, “My album is about the grieving process of a breakup. Being heartbroken, thinking you’re over it when you’re obviously not, meeting new people, questioning yourself and all your relationships. If the breakup was the emotional earthquake, the creation of this album was the emotional aftershock.”

With the recent release of the album, Alexander shared a captivating cinematic visual for “If We Were A Party.”