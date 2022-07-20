Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo tells the troubled story of Ed Miller, a writer who escaped unscathed from a car crash in the Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by this event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.

The game will launch on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on September 27th in Europe and October 4th in North America. The console versions will also be available in retail! Loosely based on the famous director’s movie of the same name, the game presents itself as a narrative experience and is already available on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store).

The Limited Edition includes:

The standard edition of the game for PS5, PS4, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch

for PS5, PS4, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch The 48-page official artbook The Art of: Alfred Hitchcock- Vertigo and its digital version

The Art of: Alfred Hitchcock- Vertigo and its digital version The game’s digital original soundtrack, composed by Juan Miguel Martín Muñoz (Blacksad, Yesterday Origins)

Game features: