alt-pop artist grentperez releases Trail Mix Tape, an eclectic mix of four songs, via Fast Friends. He also unveils a visual for the newest single on the project, “Day By Day.”

“I wanted to collect some of my favorite songs that I’ve written recently and turn them into a ‘collective’ rather than being scattered as singles.

Thought it’d be a fun way to go about doing things. So in a way, it serves itself with the Tape title being ‘Trail Mix’, it’s just a bag of goods, you got a Sad Song, Love Song, Rap/ RnB style track and a fun indie rock type beat in there.”

All of the tracks on the record were written by grentperez, with additional writing, and producing credits that include Dan Henig (Jax ‘Victoria’s Secret’, ZAYN, G-Eazy, Noah Cyrus), and Grammy nominated Linden Jay (2 x US Platinum Doja Cat ‘Woman’, Erick The Architect, Joji, Flatbush Zombies). grentperez is on tour, supporting Eric Nam as well as mxmtoon in Australia and New Zealand.

He’ll be coming to North America for a slew of already sold out headline shows at New York’s iconic Mercury Lounge, Los Angeles’ The Echo, Toronto and San Francisco.