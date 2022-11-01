“American Murderer” Available on Digital and Arriving on Blu-ray and DVD This December

November 1, 2022
Chad Connelly
Based on a true story, this riveting thriller follows Jason Derek Brown (Tom Pelphrey), a charismatic con man bankrolling his extravagant lifestyle through a series of scams. On Brown’s trail: Lance Leising (Ryan Phillippe), a dogged FBI special agent determined to put Brown behind bars.

When Brown’s funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet, pitting himself against Leising in a deadly game of cat and mouse — and becoming the most unlikely and elusive fugitive on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Matthew Gentile
  • Proof of Concept Short
  • Preparing for “Action”: The Visual Design of American Murderer
  • What’s Left Behind: Making American Murderer

CAST
Tom Pelphrey                         Mank, TV’s “Ozark,” “Guiding Light”
Ryan Phillippe                         Crash, Cruel Intentions, TV’s “Secrets and Lies”
Idina Menzel                           Frozen, Enchanted, Rent
Paul Schneider                       Water for Elephants, TV’s “Parks and Recreation,” “NOS4A2”
Shantel Vansanten                 TV’s “For All Mankind,” “The Flash,” “The Boys”
Moises Arias                           The King of Staten IslandEnder’s GameNacho Libre
with Kevin Corrigan                True RomanceThe Departed, TV’s “Godfather of Harlem”
and Jacki Weaver                   Silver Linings Playbook, The Disaster Artist, TV’s “Yellowstone”

