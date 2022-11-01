Based on a true story, this riveting thriller follows Jason Derek Brown (Tom Pelphrey), a charismatic con man bankrolling his extravagant lifestyle through a series of scams. On Brown’s trail: Lance Leising (Ryan Phillippe), a dogged FBI special agent determined to put Brown behind bars.
When Brown’s funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet, pitting himself against Leising in a deadly game of cat and mouse — and becoming the most unlikely and elusive fugitive on the FBI’s most-wanted list.
BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Matthew Gentile
- Proof of Concept Short
- Preparing for “Action”: The Visual Design of American Murderer
- What’s Left Behind: Making American Murderer
CAST
Tom Pelphrey Mank, TV’s “Ozark,” “Guiding Light”
Ryan Phillippe Crash, Cruel Intentions, TV’s “Secrets and Lies”
Idina Menzel Frozen, Enchanted, Rent
Paul Schneider Water for Elephants, TV’s “Parks and Recreation,” “NOS4A2”
Shantel Vansanten TV’s “For All Mankind,” “The Flash,” “The Boys”
Moises Arias The King of Staten Island, Ender’s Game, Nacho Libre
with Kevin Corrigan True Romance, The Departed, TV’s “Godfather of Harlem”
and Jacki Weaver Silver Linings Playbook, The Disaster Artist, TV’s “Yellowstone”