Based on a true story, this riveting thriller follows Jason Derek Brown (Tom Pelphrey), a charismatic con man bankrolling his extravagant lifestyle through a series of scams. On Brown’s trail: Lance Leising (Ryan Phillippe), a dogged FBI special agent determined to put Brown behind bars.

When Brown’s funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet, pitting himself against Leising in a deadly game of cat and mouse — and becoming the most unlikely and elusive fugitive on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Matthew Gentile

Proof of Concept Short

Preparing for “Action”: The Visual Design of American Murderer

What’s Left Behind: Making American Murderer