Amindi unveils the second track of her two-song single pack C BOTH SIDES today with “CENTIPEDE” featuring Kenny Mason. The new song quickly follows her celebrated track “CYCLOPS,” which was co-produced by Louie Lastic and Dan Foster and was her first offering of new music following her tour run with Saba earlier this year.

Celebrating the new song, Amindi says: “‘CENTIPEDE’ is the first song Kenny and I made together and it’s so fire. So excited it’s finally out!”

With her 2021 EP nice, Amindi turned inward and revealed more of herself than ever before through honest, confident songwriting that details her journey of self-realization and self-love. The EP’s tracks exude confidence as she balances her vocal delivery swaying between soulful R&B and more braggadocious hip-hop, but also tenderness in an intimate portrait of Amindi that helped spark a genuinely new musical beginning for the LA-based artist.

Listen to “CENTIPEDE” & C BOTH SIDES above and stay tuned for more from Amindi coming soon.