4x Grammy Award-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez has released the video for his collaboration with 2x Academy Award-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The clip is for the song, “I Think We’re Past That Now (feat. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross),” taken from Sánchez’s groundbreaking latest album, SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II).

“I first saw a demo reel of the Mexican animation company Animatitlan on YouTube and I immediately fell in love with their imaginative and detailed work,” says Sánchez. “I thought they would be the perfect choice to create something unique for Trent’s powerful song that could also allude to my Mexican heritage in a whimsical and otherworldly fashion. This video is the result of a year and a half of exhaustive labor. Hope you enjoy it!”

SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II) sees Sánchez joining forces with a diverse range of collaborators – which also features Dave Matthews & Pat Metheny, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kimbra, Lila Downs, Ana Tijoux, Becca Stevens, Silvana Estrada, MARO, Thana Alexa – for an enthralling, eclectic journey uniting musical voices and perspectives from around the world.

This project first began with the internationally acclaimed Mexico City-born musician approaching some of his favorite artists for songs he could deconstruct and reimagine via his “Bad Hombre” alter-ego. An exception is “I Think We’re Past That Now,” which is a new original co-written by Reznor, Ross, and Sanchez with lyrics by Reznor. The pandemic made remote collaborations easier to facilitate and also afforded Sánchez additional time to explore ideas and expand his role as a producer and performer. With his “Bad Hombre” persona playing virtually all instruments (including guitar, bass, mandolin, oud, and more), Sánchez infused his compositional, production, and percussion talents to “shift” the songs while leaving their essence intact. While 2017’s premiere Bad Hombre project marked perhaps the most overtly political work of Sánchez’s award-winning career, SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II) places its focus on breaking through creative walls to conquer new sonic territory.

“My anger transformed,” Sánchez says. “And the fact this material did not originate with me changed the equation. It helped me to bring a fresh perspective and a sense of wonder to ‘What else can this be?’ And as a result of pandemic-related delays, I keep joking about my having been pregnant for a couple of years…and now there is a really epic baby.”

Videos have also been released for the songs featuring Dave Matthews & Pat Metheny, Ana Tijoux, and Kimbra.

Sánchez will continue his tour in support of SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II) on October 18 at Washington, DC’s City Winery. The dates will find him and his band Bad Hombre along both American coasts, highlighted by stops at Brooklyn’s Sultan Room, UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance in Los Angeles, CA, Yoshi’s in Oakland, CA, and two nights at Seattle, WA’s Jazz Alley. The complete itinerary is below.

ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ & BAD HOMBRE TOUR 2022

OCTOBER

18 – Washington, DC – City Winery

19 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

20 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

21 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

22 – Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

23 – Boston, MA – City Winery

27 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room

NOVEMBER

1 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

3 – Los Angeles, CA – UCLA’S Center for the Art of Performance

5 – Sacramento, CA – The Sofia

6 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s

7 – Santa Cruz, CA – Kuumbwa

8 & 9 – Seattle, WA – Jazz Alley

11 – Portland, OR – The Jack London Revue