Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of August 15 – 21, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Monday 8/15

Apple Music 1

The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): 2rare

The Ebro Show (12pm PT): Megan Thee Stallion (Ebro & Nadeska interview)

Apple Music Hits

Essential Album (2pm PT): Lil Peep – Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 – 5 years

STROMBO (6pm PT): Jim Adkins

Apple Music Country

The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Madeline Edwards

London To Nashville Radio w/ The Shires (3pm PT): CAM

Tuesday 8/16

Apple Music 1

The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): Kane Brown

The Ebro Show (12pm PT)

The Rebecca Judd Show (1am PT): Cities Shazam Charts Spotlight

The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT): Peter $un

Apple Music Hits

4a – 12a: Madonna Day on Apple Music Hits!

After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus (4pm PT): Episode 101

Apple Music Country

The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Kylie Morgan

Wednesday 8/17

Apple Music 1

The Rebecca Judd Show (1am PT): Malika

The Zane Lowe Show (10am PT): Demi Lovato: The Zane Lowe Interview

The Ebro Show (12pm PT)

Summertime Sounds on AM1 (2pm PT): Naomi Osaka’s Summer Playlist

The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT): Rolling Stone Magazine’s Tomás Mier

Apple Music Hits

The Estelle Show (4am PT): Jean Elie

Apple Music Country

The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Frank Ray

Trailblazers Radio w/ Fancy Hagood (3pm PT): Episode 15: Sara Evans

Thursday 8/18

Apple Music 1

The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): Jean Dawson

PROUD Radio w/ Hattie Collins (11am PT): HAAi and Big Freedia (Dance Music Month)

The Ebro Show (12pm PT): Bobby Shmurda

The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT): Beauty School Dropout

Apple Music Hits

Huey’s 80s Radio (1pm PT): Episode 54

Apple Music Country

Light On Radio w/ Joy Oladokun (3pm PT): Episode 7

Friday 8/19

Apple Music 1

Africa Now Radio (1am PT)

The Agenda Radio (2am PT)

Superbloom Radio (3am PT)

¡Dale Play! Radio (6am PT): Manuel Turizo

ALT CTRL Radio (7am PT)

R&B Now Radio (8am PT): TBD

New Music Daily Radio (9am PT)

Rap Life Radio (10am PT): Royce da 5’9“

The Plug Radio (11am PT): Ka$hDami

danceXL Radio (12pm PT)

Beats in Space Radio w/ Tim Sweeney (1pm PT)

4pm PT – 12pm PT: DJ Mixes on Apple Music 1 (Tomorrowland 2022 pt. 2 showcase)

Apple Music Hits

The Estelle Show (4am PT)

Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna (4pm PT): Issac Hayes III

Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey (6pm PT): DJ Red Corvette

Apple Music Country

Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox (12am PT): Episode 34

The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Ronnie Dunn Album Special

Today’s Country Radio (11am PT): Tyler Hubbard

Country Risers Radio (1pm PT)

The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley (2pm PT): Episode 66

Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (4pm PT): Episode 57

Saturday 8/20

Apple Music 1

House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones (3am PT): Eliza Rose, Matt Guy and Raffa FL

The Nadeska Show (8am PT): Tank

Rocket Hour w/ Elton John (9am PT): Episode 344: Let’s Eat Grandma

Charlie Sloth Rap Show (12pm PT): Episode 180: Stunna Gambino

Time Crisis w/ Ezra Koenig (3pm PT): Episode 179

Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay (6pm PT): Episode 560

Apple Music Hits

Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae (8am PT): Episode 56

Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey (2pm PT): Episode 88

Hits Summertime Sounds DJ Mix (3pm PT): Nora En Pure

Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK (8pm PT): Episode 62

Apple Music Country

Broken Jukebox Society Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (8am PT): Caylee Hammack

Musical Routes Radio w/ Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi (3pm PT): Series Finale

Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb (4pm PT): Episode 91: Sad Songs Special

Sunday 8/21



Apple Music 1

Chill on Apple Music 1 – 24 Hours of Chill playlists

Apple Music Country

Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney (12pm PT): Episode 42