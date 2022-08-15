Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of August 15 – 21, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.
Monday 8/15
Apple Music 1
The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): 2rare
The Ebro Show (12pm PT): Megan Thee Stallion (Ebro & Nadeska interview)
Apple Music Hits
Essential Album (2pm PT): Lil Peep – Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 – 5 years
STROMBO (6pm PT): Jim Adkins
Apple Music Country
The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Madeline Edwards
London To Nashville Radio w/ The Shires (3pm PT): CAM
Tuesday 8/16
Apple Music 1
The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): Kane Brown
The Ebro Show (12pm PT)
The Rebecca Judd Show (1am PT): Cities Shazam Charts Spotlight
The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT): Peter $un
Apple Music Hits
4a – 12a: Madonna Day on Apple Music Hits!
After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus (4pm PT): Episode 101
Apple Music Country
The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Kylie Morgan
Wednesday 8/17
Apple Music 1
The Rebecca Judd Show (1am PT): Malika
The Zane Lowe Show (10am PT): Demi Lovato: The Zane Lowe Interview
The Ebro Show (12pm PT)
Summertime Sounds on AM1 (2pm PT): Naomi Osaka’s Summer Playlist
The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT): Rolling Stone Magazine’s Tomás Mier
Apple Music Hits
The Estelle Show (4am PT): Jean Elie
Apple Music Country
The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Frank Ray
Trailblazers Radio w/ Fancy Hagood (3pm PT): Episode 15: Sara Evans
Thursday 8/18
Apple Music 1
The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): Jean Dawson
PROUD Radio w/ Hattie Collins (11am PT): HAAi and Big Freedia (Dance Music Month)
The Ebro Show (12pm PT): Bobby Shmurda
The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT): Beauty School Dropout
Apple Music Hits
Huey’s 80s Radio (1pm PT): Episode 54
Apple Music Country
Light On Radio w/ Joy Oladokun (3pm PT): Episode 7
Friday 8/19
Apple Music 1
Africa Now Radio (1am PT)
The Agenda Radio (2am PT)
Superbloom Radio (3am PT)
¡Dale Play! Radio (6am PT): Manuel Turizo
ALT CTRL Radio (7am PT)
R&B Now Radio (8am PT): TBD
New Music Daily Radio (9am PT)
Rap Life Radio (10am PT): Royce da 5’9“
The Plug Radio (11am PT): Ka$hDami
danceXL Radio (12pm PT)
Beats in Space Radio w/ Tim Sweeney (1pm PT)
4pm PT – 12pm PT: DJ Mixes on Apple Music 1 (Tomorrowland 2022 pt. 2 showcase)
Apple Music Hits
The Estelle Show (4am PT)
Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna (4pm PT): Issac Hayes III
Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey (6pm PT): DJ Red Corvette
Apple Music Country
Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox (12am PT): Episode 34
The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Ronnie Dunn Album Special
Today’s Country Radio (11am PT): Tyler Hubbard
Country Risers Radio (1pm PT)
The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley (2pm PT): Episode 66
Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (4pm PT): Episode 57
Saturday 8/20
Apple Music 1
House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones (3am PT): Eliza Rose, Matt Guy and Raffa FL
The Nadeska Show (8am PT): Tank
Rocket Hour w/ Elton John (9am PT): Episode 344: Let’s Eat Grandma
Charlie Sloth Rap Show (12pm PT): Episode 180: Stunna Gambino
Time Crisis w/ Ezra Koenig (3pm PT): Episode 179
Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay (6pm PT): Episode 560
Apple Music Hits
Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae (8am PT): Episode 56
Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey (2pm PT): Episode 88
Hits Summertime Sounds DJ Mix (3pm PT): Nora En Pure
Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK (8pm PT): Episode 62
Apple Music Country
Broken Jukebox Society Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (8am PT): Caylee Hammack
Musical Routes Radio w/ Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi (3pm PT): Series Finale
Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb (4pm PT): Episode 91: Sad Songs Special
Sunday 8/21
Apple Music 1
Chill on Apple Music 1 – 24 Hours of Chill playlists
Apple Music Country
Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney (12pm PT): Episode 42