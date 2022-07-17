Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of July 18-24, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.
Monday 7/18
Apple Music 1
The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT)
The Ebro Show (12pm PT)
Apple Music Hits
STROMBO (6pm PT): Billy Idol
Apple Music Country
London To Nashville Radio w/ The Shires (3pm PT): Shy Carter
Tuesday 7/19
Apple Music 1
The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT)
The Ebro Show (12pm PT)
The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT)
Apple Music Hits
After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus (4pm PT): Tim Mcilrath of Rise Against (Episode 97)
STROMBO (6pm PT): Ice-T and Spike
Apple Music Country
The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Kylie Morgan
The Tiera Show (9am PT): Twinnie
Wednesday 7/20
Apple Music 1
The Rebecca Judd Show (1am PT)
The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): FLETCHER
The Ebro Show (12pm PT)
Summertime Sounds on AM1 (2pm PT): Calvin Harris’ Summer ’22 Playlist
The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT)
Apple Music Hits
The Estelle Show (4am PT): Bereola
Thursday 7/21
Apple Music 1
The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT)
The Ebro Show (12pm PT)
The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT)
Apple Music Hits
Easy Hits Radio w/ Sabi (9am PT): Acoustic Finds Special
Essential Album (12pm PT): Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses – 35 Years
Huey’s 80s Radio (1pm PT): Episode 50
STROMBO (6pm PT): Everlast
Apple Music Country
The Kelleigh Bannen Show (10am PT): Brian Patrick Flynn
Light On Radio w/ Joy Oladokun (3pm PT): Newport Folk alumni (Episode 5)
Friday 7/22
Apple Music 1
¡Dale Play! Radio (6am PT): Tainy, Rauw Alejandro
New Music Daily Radio (9am PT)
Beats in Space Radio w/ Tim Sweeney (1pm PT): Encore
One Mix (3pm PT): AceMoMa (encore)
4pm PT – 12pm PT: DJ Mixes on Apple Music 1 (EDC Festival 2022 Part 2 encore)
Apple Music Hits
The Estelle Show (4am PT)
Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna (4pm PT): Salsoul Records: Disco Essentials
Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey (6pm PT): DJ Ric Roc
Apple Music Country
Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox (12am PT): Episode 32
Today’s Country Radio (11am PT): Nicolle Galyon
Country Risers Radio (1pm PT): Lily Rose
The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley (2pm PT): Episode 62
Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (4pm PT): Episode 53
Saturday 7/23
Apple Music 1
House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones (3am PT): Jax Jones b2b with Hannah Laing for D4Dance
The Nadeska Show (8am PT)
Rocket Hour w/ Elton John (9am PT): Episode 341 (encore)
Charlie Sloth Rap Show (12pm PT): Desiigner (Episode 176)
Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay (6pm PT): Episode 557 (encore)
Apple Music Hits
Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae (8am PT): Episode 52
Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey (2pm PT): Episode 84
Hits Summertime Sounds DJ Mix (3pm PT): DJ Sourmilk
Full Spectrum Radio with Kenny Dope (7pm PT): Episode 29
Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK (8pm PT): Episode 58
Apple Music Country
Broken Jukebox Society Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (8am PT): Walker Hayes
Musical Routes Radio w/ Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi (3pm PT): Native American music
Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb (4pm PT): Robby Turner (Episode 87)
Sunday 7/24
Apple Music 1
Chill on Apple Music 1 – 24 Hours of Chill playlists
Apple Music Hits
Apple Music Country
Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney (12pm PT): Newport Folk Special from Rhode Island (Episode 40)
