Apple Music Radio: The Week of July 18

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of July 18-24, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.



Monday 7/18

Apple Music 1

The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT)

The Ebro Show (12pm PT)

Apple Music Hits

STROMBO (6pm PT): Billy Idol

Apple Music Country

London To Nashville Radio w/ The Shires (3pm PT): Shy Carter

Tuesday 7/19

Apple Music 1

The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT)

The Ebro Show (12pm PT)

The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT)

Apple Music Hits

After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus (4pm PT): Tim Mcilrath of Rise Against (Episode 97)

STROMBO (6pm PT): Ice-T and Spike

Apple Music Country

The Ty Bentli Show (7am PT): Kylie Morgan

The Tiera Show (9am PT): Twinnie

Wednesday 7/20

Apple Music 1

The Rebecca Judd Show (1am PT)

The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT): FLETCHER

The Ebro Show (12pm PT)

Summertime Sounds on AM1 (2pm PT): Calvin Harris’ Summer ’22 Playlist

The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT)

Apple Music Hits

The Estelle Show (4am PT): Bereola

Thursday 7/21

Apple Music 1

The Zane Lowe Show (9am PT)

The Ebro Show (12pm PT)

The Travis Mills Show (4pm PT)

Apple Music Hits

Easy Hits Radio w/ Sabi (9am PT): Acoustic Finds Special

Essential Album (12pm PT): Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses – 35 Years

Huey’s 80s Radio (1pm PT): Episode 50

STROMBO (6pm PT): Everlast

Apple Music Country

The Kelleigh Bannen Show (10am PT): Brian Patrick Flynn

Light On Radio w/ Joy Oladokun (3pm PT): Newport Folk alumni (Episode 5)

Friday 7/22

Apple Music 1

¡Dale Play! Radio (6am PT): Tainy, Rauw Alejandro

New Music Daily Radio (9am PT)

Beats in Space Radio w/ Tim Sweeney (1pm PT): Encore

One Mix (3pm PT): AceMoMa (encore)

4pm PT – 12pm PT: DJ Mixes on Apple Music 1 (EDC Festival 2022 Part 2 encore)

Apple Music Hits

The Estelle Show (4am PT)

Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna (4pm PT): Salsoul Records: Disco Essentials

Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey (6pm PT): DJ Ric Roc

Apple Music Country

Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox (12am PT): Episode 32

Today’s Country Radio (11am PT): Nicolle Galyon

Country Risers Radio (1pm PT): Lily Rose

The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley (2pm PT): Episode 62

Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (4pm PT): Episode 53

Saturday 7/23

Apple Music 1

House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones (3am PT): Jax Jones b2b with Hannah Laing for D4Dance

The Nadeska Show (8am PT)

Rocket Hour w/ Elton John (9am PT): Episode 341 (encore)

Charlie Sloth Rap Show (12pm PT): Desiigner (Episode 176)

Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay (6pm PT): Episode 557 (encore)

Apple Music Hits

Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae (8am PT): Episode 52

Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey (2pm PT): Episode 84

Hits Summertime Sounds DJ Mix (3pm PT): DJ Sourmilk

Full Spectrum Radio with Kenny Dope (7pm PT): Episode 29

Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK (8pm PT): Episode 58

Apple Music Country

Broken Jukebox Society Radio w/ Nick Hoffman (8am PT): Walker Hayes

Musical Routes Radio w/ Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi (3pm PT): Native American music

Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb (4pm PT): Robby Turner (Episode 87)

Sunday 7/24

Apple Music 1

Chill on Apple Music 1 – 24 Hours of Chill playlists

Apple Music Hits

N/A

Apple Music Country

Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney (12pm PT): Newport Folk Special from Rhode Island (Episode 40)