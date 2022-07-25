Apple Original Films Lands “Causeway” Starring Jennifer Lawrence

Apple Original Films today announced it will expand its award-winning feature film slate with “Causeway,” a new film starring and produced by Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”), and directed by Lila Neugebauer (Broadway’s “The Waverly Gallery,” “Maid,” “The Last Thing He Told Me”). Hailing from A24, “Causeway” will make its global debut in-theaters and on Apple TV+ later this year.

“Causeway” is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

Emmy Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Bullet Train”) co-stars alongside Lawrence.

Filmed in New Orleans, the A24 film is written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. In addition to directing, Neugebauer serves as executive producer. “Causeway” is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver, and A24.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+. In addition to “CODA” landing three historic Academy Awards, including this year’s top prize for Best Picture, Apple Original Films recently premiered the broadly acclaimed “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, and will soon premiere highly anticipated titles including “Raymond & Ray,” starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” a new dramedy starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe and based on the true story; “Spirited,” the modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story “A Christmas Carol” starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer; and, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”