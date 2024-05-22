Apple TV+ Comedy “Trying” Returns for Fourth Season

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for season four of its heartwarming, critically acclaimed comedy series “Trying,” starring BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall. “Trying” will return for its eight-episode fourth season on Wednesday, May 22 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 3.

In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years to discover that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills.