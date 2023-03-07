Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Season 2 of Hit Comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’

Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) miss the magic they felt in Schmigadoon and in an attempt to return, find themselves in Schmicago—the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.

The new season will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with the addition of Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

The Emmy award-winning comedy series is back. Schmigadoon! Season 2 premieres April 5 on Apple TV+