Apple TV+ announces that acclaimed comedy series “Trying” has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season finale on Friday, September 2.

The third season finds Nikki, played by BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith, and Jason, played by SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall, waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting – while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast includes Oliver Chris (as Freddy), Sian Brooke (as Karen), BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd (as Scott) and Robyn Cara (as Jen).

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Jim O’Hanlon (“Catastrophe,” “Marvel’s The Punisher”) and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

The complete first and second seasons of “Trying” are now streaming on Apple TV+.