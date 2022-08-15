Apple TV+ unveil a first-look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” and announced that production is underway on Apple Studios’ new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”). Based on the best-selling, debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in 2023.

Starring alongside Larson and rounding out the cast for the highly anticipated drama are:

· Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”) as ‘Calvin’

· Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “The Upside,” The Birth of a Nation”) as ‘Harriet Slone’

· Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”) as ‘Fran Frask’

· Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) as ‘Wakely’

· Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) as ‘Boryweitz’

· Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout,” “Better Call Saul”) as ‘Walter’

· Multi Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Beau Bridges (“Acting: The First Six Lessons,” “Homeland,” “Goliath,” “Bloodline,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys”) as ‘Wilson’

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes… all the while craving a return to her true love: science.