Apple TV+ Shares First-Look at “Lessons in Chemistry”

August 15, 2022
Julie Burke
Apple TV+ unveil a first-look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” and announced that production is underway on Apple Studios’ new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”). Based on the best-selling, debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in 2023.

Starring alongside Larson and rounding out the cast for the highly anticipated drama are:

· Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”) as ‘Calvin’

· Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “The Upside,” The Birth of a Nation”) as ‘Harriet Slone’

· Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”) as ‘Fran Frask’

· Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) as ‘Wakely’

· Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) as ‘Boryweitz’

· Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout,” “Better Call Saul”) as ‘Walter’

· Multi Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Beau Bridges (“Acting: The First Six Lessons,” “Homeland,” “Goliath,” “Bloodline,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys”) as ‘Wilson’

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes… all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

