Apple’s Global Comedy Sensation ‘Loot’ Renewed for Season Two

Apple TV+ announce a season two renewal for “Loot,” its hit workplace comedy executive produced by and starring Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, and from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The news comes on the heels of the season one premiere, as well as the announcement of a newmulti-year, first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company run by “Loot” executive producers Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Since its debut on Apple TV+ on June 24, “Loot” has drawn in global audiences and has been hailed by critics as “hilarious and heartwarming,” “a real charmer,” an “immensely entertaining workplace sitcom” and “a comedy with as much warmth as humor.” Week-to-week, the series also continues to receive praise for performances of its ensemble cast which includes Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles.

The second season of “Loot” will join an expanding offering of award-winning and global hit original comedies on Apple TV+ including “Ted Lasso,” “Mythic Quest,””Schmigadoon!,” “The Afterparty,” and many more.

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht – anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team – including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) – Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

The first five episodes of “Loot” are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes of the 10-episode first season premiering every Friday. In this week’s new episode, “The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards,” The Wells Foundation team attends a ceremony where Molly is receiving an award for her charity work.