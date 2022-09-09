Feast your eyes on the all-new mystery-adventure with Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad never-before-seen movie trailer for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm .

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray on November 8, 2022 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. This is the second film adaptation inspired from one of Adult Swim’s longest running animated series – Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Synopsis: Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone’s favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone’s favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone’s favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone’s favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone’s favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone’s favorite).

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm stars Carey Means (“Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “The Brak Show”) as Frylock, Dana Snyder (“Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Squidbillies”) as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis (“Squidbillies,” “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell”) as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus”), Robert Smigel (“Bob’s Burgers”) and Tim Robinson (“Detroiters”). The movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions. In 2023 Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will also be available for streaming on HBO Max and will air on Adult Swim.