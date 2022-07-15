Rap wonderkid ArrDee teams up with UK Funky pioneer Kyla

Already generating a buzz after being teased on his socials, “Hello Mate” centres around the chorus from Kyla’s 2008 single “Do You Mind”, with ArrDee complementing the UK Funky classic with his trademark blend of quickfire bars and infectious hooks. This anthem arrives just in time to soundtrack a sizzling summer.

Shot in the tropical paradise of Ibiza, the sunkissed official video for “Hello Mate” see’s ArrDee adventuring around Ibiza with a love interest by day and party time by night, further accentuating the unruly, feelgood energy communicated on the track. It was directed by Alfie Cauty, also from Brighton and one of ArrDee’s close friends, and features a guest appearance from Kyla, who serenades the party with her scintillating vocals.

It marks his first single release since his acclaimed debut mixtape Pier Pressure. The highest selling debut album for a British solo artist to date in 2022, it already has over 500 million streams and hit #2 in the UK album charts, spending a further four weeks inside the top ten.

The biggest breakthrough British solo artist of the last year, ArrDee has scored three UK ‘Top 10’ singles – “Oliver Twist”, “Flowers (Say My Name)” and “War” w/ Aitch – and two ‘Top 20’ – “Come & Go” and “Wid It” w/ Tion Wayne – over the past twelve months. If this wasn’t enough, he also landed a UK #1 with his feature on the world-conquering “Body”, and appeared on the Digga D single “Wasted”, which made it to #6.