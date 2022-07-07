Arrow Feature Presentations July 2022

ARROW is available in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland on the following Apps/devices: Roku (all Roku sticks, boxes, devices, etc), Apple TV & iOS devices, Samsung TVs, Android TV and mobile devices, Fire TV (all Amazon Fire TV Sticks, boxes, etc), and on all web browsers at https://www.arrow-player.com.

July 1 starts the month with The King Hu Collection, a quartet of films from the library of director/actor King Hu, available on ARROW in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland. Titles include: The Fate of Lee Kahn, Raining in the Mountain, Legend of the Mountain, Come Drink With Me.

On July 8, demons and monsters reign supreme with a trio of titles pitting hapless humans against beasts out of a nightmare. Enjoy Castle Freak with Barbara Crampton and Jeffrey Combs (US/UK/CA/IRE), Lurking Fear (US/UK/CA/IRE), The Unnameable (US/CA) and Lovecraftian (US/UK/CA/IRE).

July 15 is ladies night, with a pair of beauties designed to titillate and terrify. Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama (UK/US/CA/IRE): Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death (UK/US/CA/IRE).

On July 18, ARROW takes subscribers under the sea with Bodies of Water (UK/US/CA/IRE): a Season of aquatic horror that will give you second thoughts about escaping the summer heat by taking a dip. Titles include: Island of Death, Lake of Dracula, Dark Water, Blood Tide.

On July 28, pack your bags and head to Camp ARROW (UK/US/CA/IRE), a definitely-safe camping ground for Cult film fans that is 100% is not haunted or stalked by a wronged and possibly hideously deformed former camper or counsellor, where nothing can possibly go wrong. Titles include: The Prey, The Hills Have Eyes, Girls Nite Out, Trapped Alive.

July 28 closes the lineup with a pair of out of this world films that will leave you shaken until August starts. Nightwish (US/CA) and Doctor Mordrid (UK/US/CA/IRE).