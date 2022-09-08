Art Moore share a live video for their song “Rewind”, taken from their self-titled debut album (out now on ANTI- Records). Featuring the inimitable songwriting of beloved Oakland luminary Taylor Vick of Boy Scouts set in sharp relief against lush production from Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks, their debut album is a quietly wondrous record — a set of songs that sketch out the struggle and beauty of coping with everyday life.

Beginning next week, Art Moore will make their live debut supporting Ezra Furman on a run of East Coast dates. West Coast album release shows in Los Angeles & San Francisco are scheduled for October.

Tour Dates

Sep-12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

Sep-13 – Toronto, ON @ The Rec Room *

Sep-14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch *

Sep-15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Sep-18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

Sep-19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge *

Sep-20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

Sep-21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Oct-12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

Oct-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside $

* w/ Ezra Furman

^ w/ Rose Droll

$ w/ Try the Pie