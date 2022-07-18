Asylum Press Unleashes The Horror for September with Onslaught of Terror Comics

July 17, 2022
Charlie Brennan
Asylum Press announces the release of previews of its Sept. 2021 Solicitations available from Diamond Comics Distributors including Vampire Macabre:Nosferatu Special #1 and Vampires:Blood Shot One-Shot.

These issues are available for pre-order in the July 2022 Diamond Previews Catalog. Asylum Press asks that you place pre-orders with your local comics shop before July 18th.

Vampire Macabre:Nosferatu Special #1 (One Shot)
(W) Frank Forte, Tim Vigil (A) Frank Forte, Edu Menna (A/CA) Tim Vigil

Cover A- Tim Vigil
Cover B- Frank Forte
Cover C- Sketch Cover

Asylum Press brings you a horrific blood thirsty collection of all-new Vampire tales. Featuring an international cast of artistic talent. Frank Forte  delivers another installment of our favorite vampire queen Nosferazixx! Frank Forte and Edu Menna revive Zephira: The Night Killer for another round of post-apocalyptic vampiric action. And lastly, Tim Vigil (FaustGothic Nights) gives us “Feline Fatale” A seductive female Vampire wakes up from her coffin and prepares to walk the night, she is interrupted by a prowling black cat. A must for all vampire fans!

