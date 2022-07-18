Asylum Press announces the release of previews of its Sept. 2021 Solicitations available from Diamond Comics Distributors including Vampire Macabre:Nosferatu Special #1 and Vampires:Blood Shot One-Shot.

These issues are available for pre-order in the July 2022 Diamond Previews Catalog. Asylum Press asks that you place pre-orders with your local comics shop before July 18th.

Vampire Macabre:Nosferatu Special #1 (One Shot)

(W) Frank Forte, Tim Vigil (A) Frank Forte, Edu Menna (A/CA) Tim Vigil

Asylum Press brings you a horrific blood thirsty collection of all-new Vampire tales. Featuring an international cast of artistic talent. Frank Forte delivers another installment of our favorite vampire queen Nosferazixx! Frank Forte and Edu Menna revive Zephira: The Night Killer for another round of post-apocalyptic vampiric action. And lastly, Tim Vigil (Faust, Gothic Nights) gives us “Feline Fatale” A seductive female Vampire wakes up from her coffin and prepares to walk the night, she is interrupted by a prowling black cat. A must for all vampire fans!