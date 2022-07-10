Aubrey Plaza Stars in ‘Emily the Criminal’ Drama

July 10, 2022
Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a “dummy shopper,” buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi).

Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Gina Gershon

Directed By: John Patton Ford

Release date: August 12, 2022 (USA)

