Bring out your hiking gear and join us and Whippoorwill for A Short Hike. This indie exploration darling will be available in a physical format for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch™. Players will have the choice between two editions of the game – the standard edition and the gorgeous collector’s edition.

4,500 Standard Editions – Releasing with all the current content on its cart, a full-colour manual, interior artwork, an A5 pocket-style mini-map, an exclusive sticker, and trading cards.

1,500 Collector’s Editions – Releasing with the Standard edition of the game, a 46-page retro style guidebook of Hawk Peak, 4 sticker sheets of the Flora and Fauna found on Hawk Peak, a poster-size retro style fold-out map of Hawk Peak, all held together by a Short Hike Belly Band. Fans will also receive a Claire pin badge, 3 postcards, and the beautiful OST composed by Mark Sparling.

Both editions will go on sale on August 25th at 6pm BST (10am PDT/1pm EDT) and ship shortly thereafter – available worldwide exclusively at superraregames.com.