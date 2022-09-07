First time director Zach Cregger sits down to discuss upcoming horror-thriller ‘Barbarian’ – opening in theaters Friday, September 9th.

In the interview, Zach discusses the idea of writing the suspeseful thriller and how it all came together with actors Justin Long and Georgina Campbell. His unorthodox approach has uncovered a new perspective on the genre that critics have given early praise.

In Barbarian, a young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

‘Barbarian’ stars Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Georgina Campbell