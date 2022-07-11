Production of Top Boy Season 3, the final chapter of the Netflix series, has begun in London.

The final season will feature Barry Keoghan (The Batman, American Animals) and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders, Frank of Ireland) who play new characters, Jonny & Tadgh.

Barry and Brian will join the regular cast Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi.

Episodes 1 – 4 will be directed by Myriam Raja, who was previously part of the Top Boy S1 mentee program, with Will Stefan Smith returning to direct the final two episodes.

The show is created and written by Ronan Bennett

Top Boy is executive produced by the original creative team – Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind for Cowboy Films, Ronan Bennett for Easter Partisan and Yann Demange. Also serving as Executive Producers are multi-faceted entertainer and producer Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for The SpringHill. Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson also serve as Executive Producers.