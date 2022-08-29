Pokémon Masters EX has kicked off the Three-Year Anniversary celebration. In addition to new sync pairs, game modes, events, and log-in bonuses, players can look forward to battling as Ash, the protagonist of the Pokémon anime series, for the first time ever in a Pokémon video game.



Ash and his partner Pokémon Pikachu team up to form an Electric-type sync pair. Unleash moves like B Thunderbolt, a formidable attack that increases in power the higher the Move Gauge, or Best Buds 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt, a cinematic sync move that features Pikachu donning a cap to deploy. Ash & Pikachu will be available to add to players’ teams via the Ash Master Fair Scout until October 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition to being able to obtain Ash & Pikachu, three Special Events are currently available featuring the duo for players to interact with and battle against. In Blazing Battle with Ash, Ash enters a tournament hosted by Lear for Trainers who have just arrived on Pasio.

The event features stories and battles and is available until October 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. In Challenge from Ash, players can face Ash in a heated battle, as well as a daily battle, Daily Training with Ash, where players can earn up to 3,000 Gems. This event is available until September 26 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. In The Classic Thunderbolt, players face-off 1-on-1 against Ash & Pikachu with their Main Character & Pikachu until October 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.



DeNA also announced that the following content updates for the Three-Year Anniversary are now available or coming soon.

Sygna Suit Cynthia (Aura) & Lucario – Coming Soon: This Fighting-type sync pair can power up allies while reducing the amount of damage taken with its master passive skill, Sinnoh Flag Bearer. If this sync pair is hit twice, it unlocks their Buddy Move, B Aura Sphere, which deals damage to the opponent, accelerates the Move Gauge and boosts the Physical Moves and Special Moves of all allied sync pairs. This sync pair can be added to players’ teams via the Sygna Suit Cynthia Master Fair Scout, available from August 29 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until October 2 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

This Fighting-type sync pair can power up allies while reducing the amount of damage taken with its master passive skill, Sinnoh Flag Bearer. If this sync pair is hit twice, it unlocks their Buddy Move, B Aura Sphere, which deals damage to the opponent, accelerates the Move Gauge and boosts the Physical Moves and Special Moves of all allied sync pairs. This sync pair can be added to players’ teams via the Sygna Suit Cynthia Master Fair Scout, available from August 29 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until October 2 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Sygna Suit Red (Thunderbolt) & Pikachu – Coming Soon: This Electric-type sync pair can Dynamax during battle, allowing Pikachu to drastically increase in size to unleash a max move like G-Max Volt Crash, which leaves all opposing sync pairs paralyzed. Sygna Suit Red (Thunderbolt) & Pikachu can be added to players’ teams via the Sygna Suit Red Master Fair Scout, available from August 31 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until October 2 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

This Electric-type sync pair can Dynamax during battle, allowing Pikachu to drastically increase in size to unleash a max move like G-Max Volt Crash, which leaves all opposing sync pairs paralyzed. Sygna Suit Red (Thunderbolt) & Pikachu can be added to players’ teams via the Sygna Suit Red Master Fair Scout, available from August 31 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until October 2 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Enter the Trainer Lodge: A new game mode called Trainer Lodge is now available, where players can interact with and build friendships with the many Trainers that have gathered on Pasio. Certain Trainers can be invited as guests to the Trainer Lodge, where players can gift them presents, discuss various topics, obtain Scrapbook Photos and Friendship Stories, or send them off on expeditions with other Trainers to explore and earn rewards.

A new game mode called Trainer Lodge is now available, where players can interact with and build friendships with the many Trainers that have gathered on Pasio. Certain Trainers can be invited as guests to the Trainer Lodge, where players can gift them presents, discuss various topics, obtain Scrapbook Photos and Friendship Stories, or send them off on expeditions with other Trainers to explore and earn rewards. Add Giovanni (Classic) & Persian Players will be able to add the Normal-type sync pair of Giovanni (Classic) & Persian to their teams by completing the first story level in Special Sync Pair Event: Giovanni & Persian. This sync pair’s passive skill, Panic Button, accelerates the move gauge the first time the player is in a pinch during battle. This event will be available from now until September 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Players will be able to add the Normal-type sync pair of Giovanni (Classic) & Persian to their teams by completing the first story level in Special Sync Pair Event: Giovanni & Persian. This sync pair’s passive skill, Panic Button, accelerates the move gauge the first time the player is in a pinch during battle. This event will be available from now until September 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Add Up to 100 Sync Pairs to Players’ Teams: Players that log-in to the game from now until September 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for 10 sync pair scouts. Players that log-in to the game on ten separate days throughout this period can obtain up to ten total 10-Pair Scout Tickets, enough to scout 100 sync pairs. 10-Pair Scout Tickets must be used by September 21 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Players that log-in to the game from now until September 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for 10 sync pair scouts. Players that log-in to the game on ten separate days throughout this period can obtain up to ten total 10-Pair Scout Tickets, enough to scout 100 sync pairs. 10-Pair Scout Tickets must be used by September 21 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Earn Up to 6,300 Gems with Three-Year Celebration Log-In Bonuses: In celebration of the Three-Year Anniversary, all players who log-in to the game once until October 2 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will earn 3,000 Gems. Players who log-in to the game for 14 days until September 13 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time can earn an additional 3,300 Gems.

Players can check the in-game menus for more information. Note that in-game event dates are subject to change without notice.