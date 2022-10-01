Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) gives a “forcefully magnetic” (Sara Michelle Fetters, Moviefreak.com) performance in the action-thriller Beast available to own on Digital on October 7th, 2022, and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 11th, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Experience the epic adventure of this true fight for family in this “classic man-vs-nature” (Jake Coyle, AP) story that will keep fans on the edge of their seat. Bring the film home with behind-the-scenes featurettes diving into the creation of The Beast, a deeper look into the South African filming locations, and much more to get fully immersed into the world of Beast.

From the director of Everest (Baltasar Kormáku), pulse-pounding Beast follows recently widowed father Dr. Nate Samuels (Elba) who returns to South Africa with his two daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley; Wayward, “This Is Us”) and Norah (Leah Jeffries; “Rel,” Faith Under Fire) to visit an old friend, Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley; “Russian Doll,” Ted K) on a game reserve. What begins as a journey of healing turns into a fearsome fight for survival as his family find themselves hunted by a massive, rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.



With the purchase of Beast on digital or disc, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more!

BONUS FEATURES ON DVD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL: