“Dissociation Blues” is the third track that Beat Radio has shared ahead of the release of Real Love, the lo-fi emo/folk outfit’s sixth album — which is also a reunion between its primary founders! Real Love is the first album featuring both longtime singer-songwriter/guitarist Brian Sendrowitz and Beat Radio’s co-founder and multi-instrumentalist/producer Philip Jimenez (Wheatus), more than a decade after the latter’s departure in 2006.

There’s a sense of urgency injected into Sendrowitz’s songwriting on Real Love, woven from several years of heartbreak and rigorous self-examination. Brimming with ornate indie-rock gems, the new album is flush with sonic flourishes — rustling banjos, climactic saxophone, elegiac violins and layered harmonies throughout make the album one of the year’s most vital albums.

Founded in 2005, Beat Radio’s textured sound splits the difference between lo-fi indie-pop, folk jangle, and emo vulnerability. You don’t juggle songwriting with raising five kids while recording demos in a laundry room if you don’t believe every word and on Real Love, Beat Radio’s sixth album, it’s clear that Sendrowitz does. Now rounded out by Jimenez’s wife Kathryn Froggatt on backing vox/bass/tambourine, Real Love ripples with catharsis and hard-fought empathy. Choruses reach out for understanding through the pain and disconnect.

Throughout their five album discography, Sendrowitz has excelled at writing open-hearted indie-rock songs that double as life rafts, carrying him through the tumultuous waters of adulthood, grief, and familial trauma — and the songs on Real Love are no different, representing a new beginning. Put simply, it is Beat Radio’s best and most honest album yet.