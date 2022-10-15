Following a huge collaboration with Zedd and Maren Morris on “Make You Say,” Beijing based EDM duo BEAUZ are back to wake up the clubs with “Caffeine” – a booming energetic dance anthem that’s sure to get the dancefloor moving out now via Astralwerks / Fabled Records.

The track’s thumping mantra “Caffeine got me wired” resonates with many. Its mesmerizing chords and booming drums make it an undeniable floor-filler. BEAUZ are innovative on their sound exploring new styles evident in “Caffeine.” It marks the first single off the duo’s forthcoming album.

The guys have been making a large impact in Asia with appearances on the Chinese competition show “Youth With You” as the first electronic act where they garnered mentorship from the likes of Lisa from BLACKPINK. The boys are currently on tour, playing around 60 shows throughout the world including stops in the US.