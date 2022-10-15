Indie-icon, Ben Kweller, celebrates the 20th anniversary of his classic debut album Sha Sha, by announcing the early 2023 release of a triple vinyl extravaganza that features the OG album along with 22 demos, B-sides, live recordings, and other rarities never before released to the public.

The quadruple gatefold includes 75 archival photos and in-depth liner notes written by BK recounting the tale of how Sha Sha came to be. The first single, a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today,” was recorded while on tour with The Strokes in 2003 and is available now on all DSPs.

Ben Kweller’s Sha Sha is considered one of the great Alternative debuts of the early 2000s and was voted one of the top 50 albums of 2002 by Rolling Stone.