Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set. Live at Red Rocks debuts July 12th, only on Netflix.
Bill Burr Premiering Live at Red Rocks on Netflix
July 11, 2022
