Bill & Ted: Roll the Dice #2

The Satanic Panic has hit San Dimas, sending Bill & Ted straight to Hell! There, they must play the game of their lives with their souls on the line! Bill the Squire and Ted the Bard gather their party-Joan of Arc, Aleister Crowley, Niccolò Paganini, and… Doctor Feelgood-and embark on their quest. But it’s not long before someone fails their saving roll versus DEATH! Plus, the secret origin of Chuck De Nomolos!

Opus Comics · Releases Jul 13th, 2022