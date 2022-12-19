Academy and multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Billie Eilish is releasing a visual record of her formidable live performance in movie theaters worldwide for the first time in her career.

For one night only, on Friday, January 27, fans can experience Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut), the breathtaking live concert film captured at The O2 in London in cinematic 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available). The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish’s record-breaking sold-out “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”

TICKETS ON SALE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21 AT BILLIEATTHEO2.COM

Tickets for Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut) go on sale beginning Wednesday, December 21 at 6am PST / 9am EST. Visit BillieAtTheO2.com for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters globally.

Eilish said, “I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show. These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are pleased to present Billie Eilish for the first time in cinemas worldwide. The Extended Cut of her brilliant Live at The O2 concert film is a visual spectacle that looks and sounds incredible on the big screen. Audiences in movie theaters worldwide will be thrilled to experience the full-length concert performance among fellow fans.”

Directed by Sam Wrench, who captured the concert with 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass, this visual extravaganza features the full-length concert performance as well as intimate and unforgettable moments between Billie and her audience. In just over 95 minutes the concert film features 27 songs, including hits and fan-favorites “bad guy,” “Therefore I Am,” “bury a friend,” “my future,” “Happier Than Ever,” “everything i wanted,” “Your Power,” and many more.

Billie Eilish Live at The O2 was originally livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was recently nominated for Best Music Film for the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Now, the Extended Cut featuring six previously unreleased performances will be available exclusively in cinemas to audiences worldwide.