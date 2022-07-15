British singer-songwriter Billy Lockett releases new single and video, “Not Okay,” from his forthcoming debut LP, set for release in February 2023. The track features an up-tempo piano, handclaps, and guitar entwine in edgy harmony befitting of this tension and release. The accompanying video takes the words “break up” to a new level with a visually enticing concept of chaos unraveling around Billy as he triggers old memories.

“’Not Okay’ is about the desperate and irrational things we can sometimes find ourselves doing to get someone back in our lives. It’s about that kinda situation where you’re just not thinking straight, and your emotions seem to take over any form of logic and you suddenly realize ‘Oh god I’ve lost my head.’ This song is just so special to me, the production, the concept, the lyrics, I feel like I just got everything right with this.”

The release of “Not Okay” follows the release of the introductory single, “Hard Act To Follow” featuring 2x Grammy-nominated rapper GoldLink, from Billy’s debut LP. Billy wrote the original version of “Hard Act To Follow,” with Razorlight’s Andy Burrows (Tom Odell’s Jubilee Road) who played the song to James Corden when he was staying at his house. After hearing the original version, James Corden contacted Billy directly and invited him to make his North American television debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he delivered a stunning performance of the song. The original version has garnered over 20 million streams on Spotify and counting.

Having supported the likes of Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi, Birdy and KT Tunstall, Billy Lockett has rubbed shoulders with the stars and has amassed over 110 million collective streams and tens of thousands of fans across the globe for his powerful and emotive songwriting spanning a myriad of genres.