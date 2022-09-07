Björk unveils her new single “atopos” accompanied by a new video, introducing Björk’s sonic underground world brimming with saturated fungi and bass clarinets. The track is taken from her forthcoming album, “fossora”, set for release September 30th.

The title “atopos” comes from the Latin word meaning “the other” both loving and in opposition. Born from the last three years living in her home country of Iceland, Björk writes and produces the song’s clarinet arrangements, repeating lyrics like “our differences are irrelevant” and “hope is a muscle” to the backdrop of painted mushrooms and rock formations.

“sonically this is a heavy bottom-ended bass world

we have 6 bass clarinets and punchy sub drilling ,

nesting and digging us into the ground”

The video is directed by Viðar Logi with co-creative direction by Björk with creative consultant and longtime collaborator James Merry. Their underground world is inspired by digital root plants design from M/M Paris. Additionally, the video includes performances by Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi and clarinet musicians Grímur Helgason, Hilma Kristín Sveinsdóttir, Helga Björg Arnardóttir, Kristín Þóra Pétursdóttir and Rúnar Óskarsson.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalogue to her collaborations with scientists, app developers, writers, inventors, musicians and instrument makers, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician.

Special thanks to Riccardo Tisci & Burberry for all their help and support in making this video, especially for the collaboration on the stunning dress that Björk wears in the video, and Squarespace for helping in creating special web sites to launch these audio-visual projects.