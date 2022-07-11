Black Moon Book II was was released on May 20 and is streaming at https://markalanlofgren.bandcamp.com/album/black-moon-book-2 with complete lyrics.

Like most musicians operating under the new normal, Mark Lofgren (The Luck of Eden Hall, The Thin Cherries) has been spending time in his home studio crafting intimate recordings. Black Moon Book II, an album of exquisite bedroom pop that touches on relationships, memory, isolation and, most explicitly, the healing power of hope and love, follows Black Moon Book and his 2014 solo debut, The Past Perfect.

https://www.facebook.com/Black-Moon-Book-103331831396446