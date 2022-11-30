Canadian musician and producer blackwinterwells will perform the latest full length titled protector in its entirety on album release day, this Friday, December 2nd. This special performance is part of the Boiler Room x Subculture live event at Catch One in Los Angeles, which will also be live-streamed worldwide. Tickets and more information here.
The blackwinterwells album protector will be in stores everywhere on December 2nd via Eyeball Records. Pre-orders for protector are available now. Eyeball Records’ merch store for blackwinterwells albums, bundles and more are also available.
It’s not uncommon to create labels for sounds and styles of music. Understanding how an album fits into a “genre” allows listeners to safely navigate an artist’s body of work.
In the case of blackwinterwells, you’d be remiss to go by the previous headlines of “hyperpop” and electronic musical-architecture. This Hamilton, Ontario native shape-shifts the moment you think you have it all figured out.
Following the debut Eyeball release of Crystal Shards, comes protector, an ethereally nuanced collection of tracks wholly engineered and produced by blackwinterwells, and featuring a guest collaboration with 8485 on the track “paper plane.” While the album infuses the electronic elements found in previous blackwinterwells releases, these compositions are built with a unique wall-of-sound noise. formed with symphonic song-writing in mind. In a world filled with artists making individual songs to capture the most plays, protector offers a refreshingly patient body of work that sounds best when absorbed as a full album.
Artist: blackwinterwells
Album: protector
Record Label: Eyeball Records
Release Date: December 2nd, 2022
01. archangel
02. gutter
03. the silver gate
04. metallurgy
05. kyphosis
06. valiance
07. for yanny
08. your tattered wings
08. paper plane
09. springloader
10. fabled protector
Boiler Room is an independent music platform connecting club culture to the wider world, on screen and IRL through parties, film and video. They will be pairing-up with Subculture for this packed lineup featuring live performances from artists such as 3L3D3P, Carpetgarden, 8485 and Dana Dentata.