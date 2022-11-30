Canadian musician and producer blackwinterwells will perform the latest full length titled protector in its entirety on album release day, this Friday, December 2nd. This special performance is part of the Boiler Room x Subculture live event at Catch One in Los Angeles, which will also be live-streamed worldwide. Tickets and more information here.

The blackwinterwells album protector will be in stores everywhere on December 2nd via Eyeball Records. Pre-orders for protector are available now. Eyeball Records’ merch store for blackwinterwells albums, bundles and more are also available.

It’s not uncommon to create labels for sounds and styles of music. Understanding how an album fits into a “genre” allows listeners to safely navigate an artist’s body of work.

In the case of blackwinterwells, you’d be remiss to go by the previous headlines of “hyperpop” and electronic musical-architecture. This Hamilton, Ontario native shape-shifts the moment you think you have it all figured out.

Following the debut Eyeball release of Crystal Shards, comes protector, an ethereally nuanced collection of tracks wholly engineered and produced by blackwinterwells, and featuring a guest collaboration with 8485 on the track “paper plane.” While the album infuses the electronic elements found in previous blackwinterwells releases, these compositions are built with a unique wall-of-sound noise. formed with symphonic song-writing in mind. In a world filled with artists making individual songs to capture the most plays, protector offers a refreshingly patient body of work that sounds best when absorbed as a full album.

Artist: blackwinterwells

Album: protector

Record Label: Eyeball Records

Release Date: December 2nd, 2022

01. archangel

02. gutter

03. the silver gate

04. metallurgy

05. kyphosis

06. valiance

07. for yanny

08. your tattered wings

08. paper plane

09. springloader

10. fabled protector

Boiler Room is an independent music platform connecting club culture to the wider world, on screen and IRL through parties, film and video. They will be pairing-up with Subculture for this packed lineup featuring live performances from artists such as 3L3D3P, Carpetgarden, 8485 and Dana Dentata.