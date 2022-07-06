In celebration of Blade Runner’s 40th anniversary, independent video game publisher and remaster studio Nightdive Studios, in partnership with Alcon Interactive, a subdivision of Alcon Entertainment, announced that Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, the highly-anticipated modern restoration of the classic 1997 video game, has digitally launched for Windows PC and PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles. An exclusive console physical release from Limited Run Games is also available for pre-order.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition arrives on modern gaming platforms just in time to celebrate the anniversary of when the iconic science fiction film debuted 40 years ago — which was on June 25, 1982.