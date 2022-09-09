With her first release of 2022, indie’s sweetest new voice Blair Lee returns today with the single and video “Hurdles.” Deeply nostalgic and vulnerable, Blair floats listeners through a story inspired by missed family moments and watching her grandparents getting older. Now in her twenties, the Canadian singer-songwriter finds her music focused on the passing of time and attempting to hold onto the things that anchor you in your identity – LISTEN.

On her newest release, Blair said, “I once dreamt that gravity was getting weaker, leaving the planet. My grandparents were on a cruise ship that was floating up into the sky, and there was nothing I could do to save them. Those feelings have resurfaced now that they are nearing the end of life.” She tenderly continues, “In the city, I often feel hidden, but when I think of my grandparents, my perspective shifts.”

The single was produced by close collaborator ModMaxx, who is also know for his work with Drake, Roy Woods and Tinashe. The official video for “Hurdles” is a warm and embracing supercut of homemade family videos of film