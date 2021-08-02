Digital Week – August 1

Starved for some more magnificent repulsions, my gregarious gorehounds. Well, this week I have unearthed some streaming gems from the horror vaults at Amazon Prime. Gruesome, bizarre, and nightmare-inducing, these three very different masterful films will certainly satisfy all of your yummy, bloodstained yearnings.

Mimic – The Director’s Cut (Amazon Prime)

Mimic always makes me squirm, a lot. It freaks me out and scares me up and down, in and out, and sideways, too. It’s just so damn creepy in an open wound with insect guts poured over it (which actually happens) kind of way. The direction is pure Guillermo del Toro (Academy Award-winner, The Shape of Water) and proves just how extremely talented this artist is. His imagination knows no bounds and we are all the better for it. The cast is A-list all the way with Academy Award-winner Mira Sorvino, Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Academy Award-nominated Giancarlo Giannini, Academy Award-nominated Josh Brolin, British heartthrob Jeremy Northam, and the super cool 3-time Emmy Award-winner Charles S. Dutton as the badass cop. It just doesn’t get any better. The soundtrack rocks and the cinematography by Academy Award-nominated Dan Laustsen (The Shape of Water) is to die for. Do turn off the lights for enhanced viewing but stay away from pizza at all costs, especially with lots of gelatinous toppings. You’ll thank me later, I guarantee it.

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Screenplay: Matthew Robbins, Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam, Alexander Goodwin

When a cockroach-spread plague threatens to decimate the child population of New York City, evolutionary biologist Susan Tyler (Mira Sorvino) and her research associates rig up a species of “Judas” bugs and introduce them into the environment, where they will mimic the diseased roaches and infiltrate their grubby habitats. So far so good … until the bugs keep on evolving and learn to mimic their next prey — humans.





eXistenZ (Amazon Prime)

Another creep-fest, eXistenZ, directed by bonified horror master David Cronenberg (The Fly, Dead Ringers) is so weirdly wonderful and extreme that you’ll either love it or hate it. But you won’t get it out of your mind. Way ahead of its time, this sci-fi horror thriller follows the Cronenberg oeuvre whereby machines and humans literally meld with one another. Fleshy guns that ooze bullets, umbilical cables, and greasy computer ports welded into mortal spinal cords abound. This was before The Matrix when filmmakers had to actually build their special effects from scratch, no computer-generated effects here, folks. And that’s what makes eXistenZ so amazing to watch. Combined with a magnificent cast that includes Academy Award-nominated Jude Law, Academy Award-nominated Jennifer Jason Leigh, Academy Award-nominated Willem Dafoe, and Academy Award-nominated Ian Holm, this is a truly unique and original cinematic event.

Director: David Cronenberg

Screenplay: David Cronenberg

Cast: Jude Law, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ian Holm, Willem Dafoe

Video game designer Allegra Geller (Jennifer Jason Leigh) has created a virtual reality game called eXistenZ. After a crazed fan attempts to kill her, Allegra goes on the run with Ted (Jude Law), a young businessman who falls into the role of bodyguard. In an attempt to save her game, Allegra implants into Ted’s body the video game pod that carries a damaged copy of eXistenZ. Allegra and Ted engage in a series of experiences that blur the lines between fantasy and reality.





Dorian Gray (Amazon Prime)

A scrumptious Victorian horror and one of the better film adaptations of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, this gruesome tale was a blast from start to finish. The locations and costumes were also magnificent and oh so apt. And with a peek-a-boo into the murky backstreets and filthy alleyways of London, one expected Jack the Ripper to emerge out of the shadows. Of course, the literary guild won’t appreciate the buckets of gore and ample sex, but then stay the book, as this is a horror movie, my well-heeled friends. Whatever the intellectuals think, however, the cast at least elevates the necessary guttural aspects to high art with the likes of Ben Barnes as the naive yet ambitious Dorian Gray and Academy Award-winner Colin Firth as Henry Wotton. Their pitch-perfect performances along with seasoned players such as Pip Torrens, Maryam d’Abo, Ben Chaplin, and Fiona Shaw was for me, a gritty guilty pleasure. Dorian Gray, with its proper British sensibilities juxtaposed the brutal bloodletting was as if Hammer Films had resurrected from the dead.

Director: Oliver Parker

Screenplay: Toby Finlay, Oscar Wilde (novel)

Cast: Ben Barnes, Colin Firth, Rebecca Hall, Ben Chaplin, Fiona Shaw

When a naïve young Dorian arrives in Victorian London, he is swept into a social whirlwind by the charismatic Lord Wotton, who introduces Dorian to the pleasures of the city. Henry’s friend Basil Hallward paints a portrait of Dorian to capture the full power of his youthful beauty. When the portrait is unveiled, Dorian makes a flippant pledge: he would give anything to stay as he is in the picture – even his soul.